Goddess of Victory: Nikke introduces yet another new story event titled Golden Ship, bringing in two new main story chapters and a new unit

The latest in the seemingly constant stream of in-game events for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has officially launched as of July 20th. Titled Golden Ship, this event takes you on a journey through two new story chapters as well as introduces a brand new Nikke and even a very tough challenge stage!

Nikke seems to have a constant story event going on, with this new one hitting fresh off of the recent Nya Nya Paradise event. Each of these nearly always introduces a new unit for you to roll for on the event gacha banner, but also typically has a new storyline to go along with it. Where Golden Ship gets interesting is that the new story isn’t a side plot as most of them are, but instead introduces two new main campaign chapters that will further the main plot of the game.

?Version Update Maintenance Notice? The ?GOLDEN SHIP? version update is completed. Apart from new characters, stories, costumes and events, we have also fixed some issues.

With that information noted, let’s check out that new Nikke. Mast is a commander of the titular Golden Ship, and wields an old-style SMG as a support unit. Her abilities are designed around bolstering up her allies' skills as well as upping their critical damage and stats all around. The real sell here is that her ultimate ability raises her and her allies maximum HP which is crazy strong.

Finally, we also have a new challenge stage that will prove to test the mettle of any seasoned Nikke player. From July 20th to August 3rd, this new collection of very hard boss stages will reward you with a bunch of upgrade materials and general currencies that will come in handy.

So, as per usual, there’s no better time to get into Nikke than now, except maybe next month when the next story event drops. Or the one after that. Regardless, you might as well start now, so download Goddess of Victory: Nikke for free at either of the links below!