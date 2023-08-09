MiniaWars is an upcoming multiplayer battle game with deep customisation and 4 kinds of game modes

SmartFinger Studios has announced the upcoming launch of MiniaWars, a mobile multiplayer game that combines strategy and action in a nifty co-op package. The studio has been hard at work developing the game since 2016, with a target release date in early 2024. The game will be launched on iOS and Android, with planned releases on PC and the Nintendo Switch as well in the future.

In MiniaWars, players can look forward to diving into action-packed skirmishes on the battlefield along with a deep customisation system that lets players tinker around with 300 character skins to personalise their looks. There will also be extensive weapon skins (a whopping 4,000 of them), along with 20 power-ups that offer unique boons in the heat of combat.

There's a Treasure Mode, 5v5 Mode, Battle Royale Mode, and a Bank Heist Mode, with interesting bank robbery-style mechanics where the team who steals the most money from the bank wins. If teaming up is the kind of thing that excites you, why not take a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android?

The game also boasts an optimised mobile gaming experience with quality visuals. From the gameplay trailer, it appears players can also deploy drones and RC cars into the battlefield to spice things up. Of course, there's plenty of loot to be scored for the winning team - after all, to the victors go the spoils (and the ultimate bragging rights).

There's no official word yet as to the exact release date for MiniaWars, but for now, you can join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.