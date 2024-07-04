Netflix updates a classic with their iteration of Minesweeper, out now!

You sunk my battleship

Netflix Games' latest entry is a new take on the classic Minesweeper

First released for PC by Microsoft way back in the 90s, its design is even older

This new take features full-fledged graphics and a world-tour mode

Netflix Games' latest entry is something far simpler than some of their indie hits and show spin-offs. In fact, it's something that most of us have taken for granted on our other devices, and that's the logic puzzle classic Minesweeper. In Minesweeper Netflix you crisscross the globe and plot out the dangerous explosives, unlocking new landmarks as you go.

Minesweeper is a simple game. Alright, it's not really a simple game, but a generation that grew up on Microsoft Minesweeper would probably disagree. In straightforward terms, it does what it says on the tin, you have a grid and have to sweep for mines.

Whichever square you click shows a number that denotes how many mines are around it. You flag each square you think has a mine and slowly work your way across the board until (hopefully) you clear or flag every last square.

Even if it's difficult to 'get' for those of us who grew up with the simple pleasures of Fruit Ninja and Candy Crush, Minesweeper is still a classic for a reason. And testing out an online version to get a grasp of the rules again we definitely whiled away a few more minutes than we should've.

So, will it be enough to make people sign up for Netflix's premium tier to access it? Maybe not, but Minesweeper might be another reason to keep that subscription turning over if you've already got it and are a fan of classic logic puzzles.

