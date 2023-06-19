Minecraft: Blast furnace recipe

One of the most exciting things about Minecraft is that in this game, besides building houses in Minecraft, you can craft various items. Some are necessary if you want to progress in the game, while others are not that important and are made just for fun. Read this guide and you will find out how to craft blast furnaces in Minecraft.

WHAT IS A BLAST FURNACE IN MINECRAFT?

Every person who has ever played Minecraft probably knows about the furnace, and the fact is that this item is one of the most important in Minecraft. You'll have to use an ordinary furnace to craft a pickaxe, fry food, and make various other vital things.

However, in recent updates, Mojang has added an improved version of the classic furnace - a blast furnace. This furnace takes fewer resources. Plus, a blast furnace melts twice as fast as an ordinary furnace, so crafting it appears to be highly beneficial.

But before crafting this item, you need to know that it's impossible to get it fast, so if you're a beginner, it would be best for you to set other goals. Improved speed for you is not so important.

MINECRAFT BLAST FURNACE VERSIONS

Another thing you need to know is that blast furnace is available only for specific Minecraft versions. In Java Edition, this item is available only in the 1.14 version; in Pocket Edition, the furnace is available only in the 1.11 version; in Xbox One, the blast furnace is available only in the 1.11 version. And you must also keep in mind that the blast furnace is not available on Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii U. Therefore, it is impossible to craft this item using these devices.

HOW TO CRAFT A BLAST FURNACE IN MINECRAFT

Fortunately, crafting recipes does not differ in Minecraft versions. So, there is no difference in what device you use. To craft a blast furnace, you need. When you have all these items, you need to use them like in the image below to craft a blast furnace in Minecraft.

Generally, nothing is challenging about crafting a blast furnace. To craft an ordinary furnace, you need only 8 cobblestones. This is one of the most widespread resources in the game.

To get 5 iron ingots, put 1 raw iron into the furnace. Don't forget to use fuel to make the furnace work.

The last item that is required to craft blast furniture is smooth stone. Generally, nothing is challenging about getting smooth stones. For this, you need to put the ordinary stone into a furnace, and to get the common stone, you need to put cobblestone into a furnace.

So, what are the 3 ingredients for the blast furnace?

Furnace (x1)

(x1) Iron Ingots (x5)

(x5) Smooth Stones (x3)

In short, for crafting the blast furnace the 3 main ingredients are as follows:

As long as you have these with you, crafting the blast furnace is something that will come in handy for every Minecraft player that wants to speed up their work.

What fuel can I use for the blast furnace?

Wood

Coal

Charcoal

Blaze rods

Lava (one of the best)

Every furnace requires fuel, obviously, and the blast furnace is no different. You can use any of the fuels you use for the normal furnace, and these are:

What can it smelt?

There is one difference between a normal furnace and a blast furnace, and that is speed. In a blast furnace, you can essentially smelt anything you want, from raw materials to ores and armor, with an increased speed. The only thing that you cannot use the blast furnace for is cooking.

In conclusion, to craft blast furnaces in Minecraft, you need to use 1 Furnace, 5 Iron Ingots, and 3 Smooth Stones. As a result, you will get a furnace that works twice as fast as an ordinary furnace. However, you should not craft this item if you are a beginner. It would be best if you spent your resources on crafting other essential weapons or making an enchantment table in Minecraft.