Minecraft: What is a Curse of Vanishing and how to remove it

The vast world of Minecraft holds many secrets. Adventurers and builders can stumble upon a multitude of enchantments that can help them on their quests and with their creations. Among these enchantments is one that's mysterious and often misunderstood, known as the Curse of Vanishing. We will talk about what the Curse of Vanishing is and how to remove it, as well as its uses and more. Keep reading to find out!

What is the Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

The Curse of Vanishing is considered to be an enchantment and, as such, is a game mechanic that can augment armor, tools, weapons, and books. Contrary to most enchantments though, the Curse of Vanishing isn't really beneficial as it doesn't provide any type of 'buff' to an item. Instead, it will make an item disappear once it's dropped.

It's important to note that an item affected by the Curse of Vanishing won't disappear if the player simply drops the item on the ground. Instead, when the player dies, the item won't drop on the ground. Then, it will be removed from the world. The same principle applies to monsters.

How do you get Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft?

What are the uses for Curse of Vanishing?

How to remove the Curse of Vanishing

First, we need to note that the Curse of Vanishing isn't a very common enchantment, so if you want to obtain one for whatever reason, it might take time. With that said, it can be obtained by looting chests in desert temples, woodland mansions, and abandoned mineshafts. It can also be acquired by trading with villagers of any level or through fishing. Also, there's a chance to get an item affected by the Curse of Vanishing from raids.

Players sometimes use Curse of Vanishing to "troll" their friends, but other than that, this enchantment offers no benefits. From the developer's perspective maybe this enchantment offers another layer of excitement to the game. With that said, it has absolutely no impact in Hardcore survival mode.

To put it simply, the Curse of Vanishing cannot be removed from an item once it has been applied. A grindstone or a crafting table has no effects on it. The only exceptions to this rule are mob heads and pumpkin heads. With that said, it is possible to prevent an item from getting cursed by using an enchanted book with a different enchantment

Depending on the version of Minecraft you are playing on, you can set "keepInventory" to true if you want to mitigate the curse effects. Using a Shulker Box is another way.

That's all there is to know about Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft. If you enjoy this type of content, take a look at our how to craft and activate crying obsidian guide.