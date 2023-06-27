Welcome to our Aether Gazer reroll guide! If you're a beginner or even a seasoned player of the popular mobile game, you will know the importance of rerolling to get off to the best possible start.

Rerolling allows you to reset your account and try your luck for more desirable characters or items. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of rerolling in Aether Gazer, providing valuable tips and strategies to optimize your chances of getting the most coveted assets from the very beginning.

How to reroll in Aether Gazer

First things first, launch Aether Gazer on your device (mobile or emulator, it doesn't matter).

Start the game as a Guest. This is an important step as you don't want to just bind the account to an email address.

Every new account in Aether Gazer needs to complete the tutorial before getting access to anything else, that's just how it is. So, just go ahead and finish the tutorial.

Once you've completed the tutorial (Chapter 1 - AGI Mecha Crisis), you'll get access to the "Scan" function, which is essentially the gacha system of the game. Now you can finally start pulling units from the banner.

Make sure to claim every possible reward, be it summoning tickets or currency. Also, redeem all of the available codes for Aether Gazer from our list. Once you've collected everything, tap on "Scan" to open the gacha menu. Select the banner and start doing x10 pulls.

If you got the unit you were looking for, that's great, you can simply bind the account to an email and continue playing the game.

If RNG wasn't on your side this time, restart the game. On the welcome screen, tap on the "User" option at the top right. Select "Delete Account" and repeat the above steps.

If you're aiming for a top-tier character, our guide will provide you with the knowledge to reroll effectively and kickstart your adventure in Aether Gazer on the right foot.

That's all we have for our Aether Gazer reroll guide. Hopefully, you'll be able to get the strongest characters for the best possible start. Of course, if you want to know which are actually the best characters in the game, just take a look at our Aether Gazer tier list.