Mindcop is a detective adventure where you only have five days to solve the mystery

Five days. That’s all Mindcop gives you before the case goes cold and the truth slips away for good. No extensions or last-minute miracles. The killer may be out there, but time is the true villain in Mindcop.

When we think of detective games, old-school sleuthing comes to mind – searching for evidence, interrogating suspects, and joining the dots. Mindcop skips a few steps and lets you directly Mindsurf, allowing you to peek into your suspect’s thoughts and poke around their emotions and memories. All you have to do is dare to go inside.

That pressure is the point. Every conversation costs time. Every detour and second guess at a crime scene eats away at your remaining days. Mindcop doesn’t punish you with jump scares or fail states so much as quiet consequences. You won’t see everything. The tension comes from knowing that somewhere in this mess is the answer, and you may already have walked past it.

Visually, Mindcop features a more stylised noir design rather than grim realism. Hand-drawn characters exaggerate expressions just enough to keep you guessing, while the soundtrack follows along with a constant sense of unease. It’s not trying to scare you outright. It just wants you unsettled, second-guessing every smile and every silence.

Mindcop isn’t interested in telling you what justice looks like. It hands you power, limits your time, and waits to see what kind of detective you become when the easy answers are locked inside someone else’s head. The truth is out there, and it doesn’t matter whether you use logic, intuition, or manipulation. Just get to the right answer.

