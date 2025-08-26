Stormborn Era soft launches on Android in the Philippines

Hunt for the legendary land

Soft launch now live on Android in the Philippines

Play as pirate Black Sam, battling the Kraken and restoring a giant ship

Take part in strategy combat, ship customisation, and fleet-building

Stormborn Era has set sail in the Philippines on Android, though despite what the name suggests, it has nothing to do with Daenerys Targaryen or Westeros. Instead, this soft launch from developer Puzala drops you into a waterlogged world where a colossal tsunami has swallowed the land, leaving only scattered survivors and the hope of finding a mythical safe haven.

In Stormborn Era, you’ll step into the boots of Black Sam, a pirate who stumbles across a wrecked giant ship, now guarded by the Kraken. To restore it and chase the promise of land, you’ll need to defeat the monster, patch the ship up, and gather a loyal crew. It’s a bit of high-seas adventuring as well as survival strategy, with your vessel acting as the centrepiece of both your fleet and ambitions.

The combat will pit you against relentless waves of enemies, and while cannons and ship defences do the heavy lifting, you can also rely on Hero Promotion skills to give you an edge. A bit of strategy comes into play here, letting you tip the balance in heated encounters. Beyond the battles, there’s room for personalisation, letting you design your ship before taking it out across uncharted waters.

Stormborn Era opts for a polygonal art style that keeps things light without getting too flashy, letting you focus on the exploration and buccaneering. And with its adventure only beginning with a soft launch in the Philippines, it’s going to be interesting to see how this pirate saga develops as it heads toward a wider release.

So, if you're in the Philippines, you can download Stormborn Era now on the Play Store by clicking on the link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Those on iOS will probably have to wait, as we have no news of a release on the App Store.

