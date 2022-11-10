Micro RPG receives a brand new stage for hardcore players to tackle in latest update

The cute little semi-idle game Micro RPG has received a new update that brings with it a decent amount of new content. Namely, this patch introduces a new world, marking the sixth new realm for you to do battle within and grind to meet the requirements for. After launching back in January of this year, Micro RPG has seen a fair number of content updates, and this is one of the biggest so far.

Micro RPG is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a simple premise built around a singular touch mechanic that does the battling for you, but there are also a ton of different characters for you to collect as well as an abundance of systems and gear to upgrade until you’ve perfected your progression and can breeze through the game. Conceptually, it’s not too different from games like AFK Arena or even Tap Titans, but it certainly has its own uniqueness to it.

Part idle game and part full-on adventure RPG, Micro RPG combines the best of both of those genres into a consumable package that’s easy to learn and hard to master. You’ll want to utilise every upgrade at your disposal so you can meet the challenges that await in the later worlds.

And now, with this new update, there’s an even bigger challenge for you to meet indeed. World 6, Hidden Valley, will pit you up against the hardest content Micro RPG has had yet. With new enemies, new bosses, and a new hero named Jenna to collect, there’s a lot to aim for, so be sure you’re kitted out before you try your hand at this new stage.

Micro RPG has been quite fun since launch and has seen pretty consistent updates, with no sign of stopping anytime soon. If you’re looking to try it out yourself, you can download it for free at either of the links below this article!