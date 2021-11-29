Century Games' Merge Skyland is out now in select countries on Android and iOS

Merge Skyland is an upcoming puzzler. It is now available in select countries, including Australia, the Philippines, Canada, and the UK, on both Android and iOS.

About the game

Merge Skyland is out now in select countries

Merge Skyland has been developed by Century Games Pte. Ltd. It's an adventure puzzler where you can't remember who you are and where you came from. You will be assisted by detective Nini, who will help you find your home. Beyond that, you can decorate houses and renovate islands. You can customize your dress, hairstyle, and facial features. To discover valuable materials, you have to merge items and with time, you will be able to find your home.Merge Skyland is now available to download in Australia, the Philippines, Canada, and the UK through Google Play and the App Store . It's a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases. Everyone else can use those links to pre-register. Anyone who pre-registers will also receive in-game rewards when it releases globally.

Alternatively, if you’re outside of those countries you can play it right now by downloading and installing the game's APK. However, we don’t encourage downloading APKs. Instead, we suggest waiting for the official launch to ensure you don’t run into any unwanted issues.

The developers haven't officially confirmed Merge Skyland's global release date. But considering that it has already been released in multiple countries spread across the global map, we can expect it to go live in other countries very soon.

Final words

Merge Skyland looks to be a casual game with fun-loving features. It's not something that asks for a lot of your time, maybe around 5 to 15 minutes. People like me who love detective elements, as well as puzzle games, should give this a go.