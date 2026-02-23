Make your pets famous with Merge Donuts’ first-ever Furry Friends fan contest

Preferred Partner Feature

Enter your pet by March 4 for a chance to become a collectible donut character permanently in-game!

Merge Donuts, a popular, hand drawn Suika-style puzzle game available on the Meta Horizon mobile app, has launched its first-ever fan contest to celebrate your pets! The Furry Friends fan contest invites players to submit photos or short videos of their pets for a chance to see them reimagined as one of the game’s stylized donut characters.

The contest runs February 18 – March 4, so grab your best pet pic, pick your cutest caption, and shoot your shot at donut immortality.

How to Enter Your Pet!

For those out of the loop, Merge Donuts keeps things delightfully simple: drop, stack, and merge matching donuts inside a container — just don’t let your tower topple into a sugary overflow. The bigger (and rarer) the donuts you create, the higher your score climbs.

The Furry Friends contest lets you bring your pet into the chaos-cute energy of the game. Submit your best animal buddy and they could be transformed into an in-game donut character, joining the game’s whimsical lineup permanently. From cats and dogs to birds, bunnies or reptiles, all furry, scaly, and feathery pals are welcome.

All you have to do to enter is:

Post a photo or short video of your real-life pet on Instagram or TikTok

Include your pet’s name and briefly explain why your pet would make a great donut in Merge Donuts

Include the hashtags #MyMergeDonutPet and #MergeDonuts

Tag @kawaii.creator.vr on Instagram or @Kawaii.Creator on TikTok

Make sure your post is public during the contest period

Only one entry per person and per social handle will be considered. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Winning Pets become Donuts!

Up to 12 winners will be selected. Each winner will receive a hand-drawn donut character inspired by their pet, added permanently to the Merge Donuts world, along with custom digital artwork of their pet as the stylized donut characters. Entries will be judged based upon the creativity and charm of the submission.

The contest will also feature a community pick nomination called “Super Star Pets”. Two Super Star Pets will be nominated to the judging pool based on likes, shares, comments and reposts during the contest period.

The Official Rules:

The contest is open to individuals 13 years of age or older.

Entrants must meet the minimum age requirements of Instagram, TikTok, and Meta Horizon.

If an entrant is under age in their jurisdiction, they must have parental permission to enter. The sponsor may require written consent and proof of relationship before awarding any prize.

Residents of Quebec (Canada), Italy, or Brazil are not eligible to participate.

Entrants must own the rights to the content they submit (i.e., it must be a photo or video of your pet)

Do not include identifiable persons in your post without their permission.

Stock images or AI-generated entries are prohibited.

Only one entry per person / per social handle will be considered.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to jump into Merge Donuts (or a reason to return and chase a new high score), this is it! Merge Donuts is available on the Meta Horizon App (iOS, Google Play and at www.horizon.meta.com)

For full eligibility requirements, judging details, and complete terms, refer to Kawaii Creator Design Studio’s Furry Friends contest page.

The contest is already underway, as of February 18th, 2026, and will run for two weeks ending at 11:59 PM U.S. Central Time (CT) on March 4th, 2026.