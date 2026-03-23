Merchant of the Skies opens pre-registration on iOS and Android ahead of its launch next month

A slow-burn trading sim

Merchant of the Skies launches April 14th on iOS and Android

Airship trading, production chains, and island management drive progression

Premium release priced at $7.99 with no additional purchases

Forget Merchant of Venice. Merchant of the Skies has floating islands, airship trading, and an economy that rewards the slow build over the quick win. It's been sitting at 87% Very Positive on Steam for a reason, and now it's headed to mobile. Pre-registration is now open on iOS and Android.

You're a sky captain with a small airship and a nose for profit, hopping between floating islands and figuring out where the best margins are. It starts modestly - it doesn't stay that way. The pace is deliberately unhurried. This is about setting things up and watching them work, not reacting to whatever's gone wrong this time.

The economy is the beating heart of it. Markets shift, routes evolve, and working out where to buy low and sell high is the core loop that keeps everything moving. Stick with it, and that expands into something closer to an automated empire with production chains, trade caravans, and passive income ticking along while you focus on the next optimisation.

There’s a light base-building angle as well. You can purchase islands, set up infrastructure, and gradually turn scattered outposts into something resembling a proper trade empire. Or just spend your time customising a floating mansion, which feels like the natural end goal once the money starts piling up.

Exploration fills in the gaps. The world is procedurally generated, dotted with quirky characters, odd encounters, and the occasional ancient mystery – including, apparently, a giant turtle airship, which feels like reason enough to investigate. It's not trying to overwhelm you - just give you something to stumble across between trade runs.

And hey, if you're tired of mobile tycoons nickel-and-diming you, this is a straight up premium release. One purchase of $7.99 will unlock everything.

Merchant of the Skies lands on iOS and Android on April 14th.

If you're in the mood for more empire building in the meantime, our list of the best tycoon games on Android is worth a peek.