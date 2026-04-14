Albion Online's new Radiant Winds update offers a refreshing visual overhaul

Albion Online is going to look better than ever with the new Radiant Winds update

A fresh visual overhaul is now available, alongside additional effects for each biome

Meanwhile, get great builds from the Armory and go one-on-one in the new Arena mode!

The world of Albion Online is a harsh one, what with the mixture of PvE, hardcore PvP and faction warfare. But now it's set to be a harsh yet beautiful world you do battle in, as the new Radiant Winds update for Albion Online promises a gorgeous visual overhaul!

There aren't too many surprises here, because as you might expect, Radiant Winds will see each biome in Albion Online overhauled with new lighting and textures, not to mention specific effects to really fit the overall atmosphere of each location. And yes, even water is getting an overhaul to look more... watery?

But perhaps most exciting for fans will be the fact that this visual overhaul is stated to come at no cost to performance. In fact, the folks at Sandbox Interactive claim to have actually improved performance overall, especially for mass-scale battles. Which, considering that's a major point of appeal, will be welcomed by PvP fans, especially.

Looking radiant

Of course, it's not just fancy bells and whistles in this update. The Armory which was previously teased for this year , will offer tips on builds based on player recommendations for different modes, something that any Deadlock player can attest is extremely useful for PvP.

And you'll definitely need those tips handy because The Arena is also getting a brand new 1v1 mode, letting you go head-to-head with your hated rivals without needing a team to back you up. Add to that the upcoming Xbox launch and new creator event on April 17th, and I think it's safe to say there are plenty of reasons to check in on Albion Online!

Of course, you may find yourself craving even more MMORPG action. In which case, why not take the time to dive into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see which we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Blizzard's hit?