Mazaica, which merges elements of Minesweeper and Sudoku, is out now

If you are always on the lookout for a new puzzle game, you may want to check out Mazaica Lines & Numbers Game. From Hamster on Coke Games, which is run by solo developer Michal Pawlowski, Mazaica is a new title in which you draw lines to merge blocks together.

This new puzzle title promises to be easy to learn yet hard to master. Essentially, you'll begin by drawing a line from a number, allowing you to extend the line and merge blocks. For instance, a line beginning at number two can be extended by two blocks. You’ll need to expand every number within a level to complete it. You’ll use clues and strategic thinking to make the right lines and collect every number.

According to Pawloski, Mazaica combines the mechanics of Minesweeper and Sudoku to create a truly challenging experience. It also takes inspiration from some of the best Japanese puzzle games and includes multiple modes for you to explore. You can get a feel for the game and test your skills in free-flow modes or challenge your math skills in numbers match or number merge mode.

The vibrant yet calming colour palette evokes a state of serenity. All titles start out white. As you draw lines and merge tiles, you'll watch their colour transform. You won't just be solving puzzles - you'll also be unveiling beautiful works of geometric art.

Specializing in puzzle titles, the developer is also responsible for the minimalist puzzle game Blue Box X and logic puzzler Scalak. The solo dev also created Zenge, which tells the tales of Eon, a lonely journeyman who finds himself stuck between worlds and time.

Mazaica Lines & Numbers Game is available to download free from the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game, visit Hamster on Coke Games' official website or follow the developer on Discord or X (Twitter).