Match Masters launches celebrity ad campaign, scores $10M funding round, and hosts live event in the UK

Israeli game development company Candivore has announced a new TV and online campaign for Match Masters, the studio's hit casual mobile game that's been downloaded more than 30 million times. The UK campaign will star Robbie Williams and Vinne Jones and is set to launch on May 27th.

Match Masters has also nabbed a funding round of $10 million from Vgames just in time for the new campaign. If you're unfamiliar with the title, Match Masters lets players engage in thrilling match-3 battles against live opponents in turn-based PvP combat. The game features daily game modes, tournaments and events that let players score lots of rewards and in-game goodies.

“The mobile gaming space has been booming for years and our journey has been wilder than anything we could have imagined," says Gal Goldstein, CEO of Candivore. “As we continue to work passionately to add more features for our players, our continued partnership with Vgames will help our efforts to make Match Masters even more rewarding for our global community of users.”

“We are very excited about Candivore’s prospects,” says Eitan Reisel, founder of Vgames. “The mobile gaming market is witnessing tantalizing growth, and Candivore’s Match Masters has already positioned itself as one of the leading mobile games. With the long standing support of Vgames, I am confident that this mobile gaming experience will gain more momentum, creating ample opportunities for stakeholders and gamers alike.”

For fans looking for more IRL engagement, they can take part in a real-life festival in Potters Field Park on June 11th and 12th. The free-to-enter event will have live DJs, competitions, interactive games and more.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Match Masters on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

