Marvel Strike Force guide - Tips for beginners
Marvel Strike Force is an awesome mobile game where you can assemble your dream team of Marvel heroes and villains for some turn-based combat. Let's face it - if you're just starting out, Marvel Strike Force can look pretty intimidating, but don’t worry - we've got your back with a beginner's guide packed with useful tips and tricks to help you dominate in the game.
Tip #1 - Focus on Your Teams' Synergy
If you’ve ever played mobile gacha games before, you should know that no single character is more impactful than a good team synergy. As in any other team sport, cohesion and teamwork are important to success. In Marvel Strike Force, that synergy is essential. You’ll need to calculate buffs accurately, and even take the character’s speed (or rather initiative) into account to know who’s playing first.
Tip #2 - Upgrade Your Characters Regularly
You have to upgrade your characters like your life depends on it. All that shiny gold, training modules, and other cool stuff can help you level up your squad's abilities, health, and damage. Just don't go crazy spreading upgrades all around the board, 'cause that's a recipe for disaster.
Like most RPGs, you just can’t pair random characters together because you “like them”. There is a method to the madness. All characters have their own tags to them: Tank, Controller, Blaster, Brawler, Support, etc. All of these tags work well with one another, which then has a higher chance to activate team synergy, which then increases your chances of winning the fight! Another pro-tip: prioritize your teams, and create teams for certain missions that provide certain advantages to give you an edge in battle.
Tip #3 - Know When To Use Your Abilities
Each character has four abilities: Basic attacks, Second attack, Ultimate attack, and Passive ability. Basic attacks are probably the most common move selection in battle, because they cost the least energy from your character to use. Second attacks are simply just another tack that may deliver a bit more damage than your Basic. A character’s ultimate attack is essentially their “finisher” move, delivering the most damage, and may even spread negative effects to the enemy team. A passive ability is the character’s ability that take action when it’s triggered by something. For example, Hawkeye’s passive ability, Shot in the Dark, automatically attacks the most injured enemy with Stealth for 200% damage + clear Stealth.
And, no surprise here, the stronger the ability, the higher the energy cost to use it. Now, understanding the set of attacks, you have to be smart about how and when to use your abilities. Just mashing buttons like a maniac will drain your energy, and your teams will be weaker for it. So make a plan! Save up your energy, pick your best moves at the right time, and let 'em have it where it hurts the most.
Tip #4 - All Game Modes
Marvel Strike Force offers a variety of game modes, each with different rewards and challenges.
- Campaign: The campaign is the primary game mode. Playing through these nodes gives you Hero Shards and gear. Rewards: Power Cores, Character Shards, XP, Gold
- Blitz: This PVP mode gives you Blitz credits and character shards. Rewards: Blitz Store Credits
- Arena: This PVP mode gives you Arena credits and character shards. Rewards: Arena Store Credits
- Alliance War: In Alliance War, you compete with other alliances to control territories. Rewards: Alliance War Store Credits, Ability Materials
- Raids: Raids are cooperative gameplay modes that get harder as you level up. Rewards: Ability Materials, Gold and Raid Store Credits
- Dark Dimension: This is a challenge game mode where you can use powerful characters and earn unique rewards.
Participating in all game modes will give you access to better characters, gear, and other rewards.
Tip #5 - Join an Alliance
It goes without saying, but it's really important to join a good, active alliance. Not because someone is going to protect you in Arena fights, or pillage your loot - it’s not that type of game. It’s because you can play Alliance Wars and share your knowledge about teams, updates and other important info with your buddies. Alliance War is great because you’re rewarded with War Credits and mass amounts of Gold, which cannot be grabbed from anywhere else. Grab some friends, join an alliance, and start stickin' it to those villains!
Tip #6 - Completing Daily Objectives
Daily objectives come with serious rewards like power cores, different currencies, and XP. You’ll be tasked every day with battling in Blitz matches, Arena Battles, spending campaign energy, and participating in your alliances' Raid and much more. It will definitely become tedious and repetitive after a while doing the same tasks every day, but remember one thing: completing daily objectives is a must if you want to level your account up. Luckily, these objectives don't take much time. So make it a habit to hit those objectives every day and watch your roster gradually improve!
Marvel Strike Force is far from an easy game to master. You have to be creative, and loaded with unique strategies ready to go up your sleeve. Make sure you focus on character synergy, keep upgrading your squad, join an alliance, and play all the modes to get ahead. Don’t forget that completing the daily objectives is a must-do. Hope this helps!