Marvel Strike Force guide - Tips for beginners

Each character has four abilities: Basic attacks, Second attack, Ultimate attack, and Passive ability. Basic attacks are probably the most common move selection in battle, because they cost the least energy from your character to use. Second attacks are simply just another tack that may deliver a bit more damage than your Basic. A character’s ultimate attack is essentially their “finisher” move, delivering the most damage, and may even spread negative effects to the enemy team. A passive ability is the character’s ability that take action when it’s triggered by something. For example, Hawkeye’s passive ability, Shot in the Dark, automatically attacks the most injured enemy with Stealth for 200% damage + clear Stealth.

And, no surprise here, the stronger the ability, the higher the energy cost to use it. Now, understanding the set of attacks, you have to be smart about how and when to use your abilities. Just mashing buttons like a maniac will drain your energy, and your teams will be weaker for it. So make a plan! Save up your energy, pick your best moves at the right time, and let 'em have it where it hurts the most.