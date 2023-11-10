Sea of Conquest - Ships and how to Sail them

In Funplus’ Sea of Conquest, you’re challenged to dominate the seas and become the strongest pirate that ever was. To do this you’ll need resources, gold, heroes and…what was the last thing? Oh right, a ship!

A pirate is nothing without their ship, except perhaps a petty criminal with delusions of grandeur. And although you won’t always be controlling your ships individually to battle it out, you will have plenty of opportunities to utilise them on the high seas - whether that be pillaging freighters and merchant ships, discovering buried treasure and faraway ports, or simply sailing from place to place as fast as you can outpace both other players and deadly sea monsters.

Here’s a basic introduction to the mechanics of ships, and a ranking of the best ones to get you started with naval domination on the open ocean in Sea of Conquest!