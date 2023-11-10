Sea of Conquest - Ships and how to Sail them
| Sea of Conquest
In Funplus’ Sea of Conquest, you’re challenged to dominate the seas and become the strongest pirate that ever was. To do this you’ll need resources, gold, heroes and…what was the last thing? Oh right, a ship!
A pirate is nothing without their ship, except perhaps a petty criminal with delusions of grandeur. And although you won’t always be controlling your ships individually to battle it out, you will have plenty of opportunities to utilise them on the high seas - whether that be pillaging freighters and merchant ships, discovering buried treasure and faraway ports, or simply sailing from place to place as fast as you can outpace both other players and deadly sea monsters.
Here’s a basic introduction to the mechanics of ships, and a ranking of the best ones to get you started with naval domination on the open ocean in Sea of Conquest!
1
Your flagship
The centrepiece of your fleet, naturally, is your flagship. You can customise and upgrade this to your heart’s content, and it will be the only ship that you’ll be able to upgrade base-building style. The other ships in your fleet will instead be upgraded secondary to your flagship, and you will slowly fill out your roster of up to five ships with new designs that you build over time.
However, both kinds of ships - flagship and fleet ships - can be upgraded with new parts that enhance their stats and power. Not only that, but you’ll be able to assign your individual heroes to take on the role of captain, first mate and gunner respectively. Some heroes are more suited to certain roles and will be marked as such, bringing an extra stat boost when properly assigned.
2
Ship Parts
While you can’t directly upgrade the stats of your fleet ships as you can your flagship, both kinds of ships benefit from the ability to swap out individual parts. These include the sails, the wheel (helm), the cannons and the figurehead of the ship, which all contribute to increasing assets like damage, speed and whatnot. You can also enhance these individual parts in order to raise the boon they give to your stats.
3
Your Crew
Naturally, your heroes aren’t just for battling it out on the open field, but also for managing your ships. You’ll notice that if you click a hero’s ability, they won’t just have a regular hand-to-hand ability, but also a variant for when they’re aboard a ship. These will activate automatically during combat on the open seas, and can be manually triggered during individual ship battles.
A hero's class will also affect their performance, with numerous attributes they could originate from such as captain, gunner and first mate as mentioned previously. However, certain heroes will also have the jack-of-all-trades attribute that lets them be assigned to any position on the ship.
4
Ship Rankings
- Your Flagship
- Warhammer
- Fearless Princess
- Crimson Sentinel
- Black Raven
- Dragon Lance
This is a relatively simple ranking, as many of the ships are a straight upgrade from one another in stats terms. The Black Raven ranks slightly above its direct competitor the Dragon Lance purely because you will likely have had Black Raven for much longer once you unlock Dragon Lance. This means that the former will have far more upgrades and initially be far more reliable.Your flagship, naturally, tops the ranking because this is the ship that you will have the most direct hand in upgrading and managing to get the most out of it. With the relatively small selection at the moment, Black Raven is likely the ship you’ll end up dumping; however, as we see more added we may very well get a reason to return to this little vessel - and most likely an even larger roster to pick from.
5
Life on the open sea
You have three crucial components to a successful sailing career as a pirate - that's your crew, your supplies and your morale. Your crew is exactly what it sounds like, and these are the numerous unnamed sailors crewing your vessel. Lose too many and you sink. Replenish them at port - simple.
Your supplies are a measurement of everything your sailors need to live. Lose too much and your morale will plummet, and sailors will start to leave your ship!
Morale, again, is not just about keeping your sailors, but if you let it drop too low, it'll start bringing down the speed and battle efficiency of your vessel, so keep those sailors happy if you want to stay afloat.
That's all you need to know about ships in Sea of Conquest, and it's not really that complicated. For more info about the game, set your healthy eye upon the Sea of Conquest tier list, where we have ranked all of the characters.