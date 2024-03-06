Marvel Strike Force is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a free Deadpool character, new chapters and more

You can score a free five-star Deadpool character

New characters Kestrel, Deathpool, Spider-Weaver and Vahl will be joining the fray

The Costume Vault will feature past cosmetics

Scopely is celebrating the 6th anniversary of Marvel Strike Force, letting players join in on all the festivities within the turn-based squad RPG. In particular, you can look forward to exploring a new narrative where Deadpool takes centre stage, so if you're a fan of the anti-hero with a penchant for breaking the fourth wall, now's the time to get your fill.

In the latest update for Marvel Strike Force, you can expect to welcome new characters beginning March 28th, namely, Kestrel, Deathpool, Spider-Weaver and Vahl. You can also score some bountiful in-game goodies by using the promo code "DEADPOOL" - this should reward you with a five-star Deadpool character for free, along with some extra resources to help you on your way.

The 6th-anniversary festivities will also bring back previous Costumes from the Costume Vault, including Nick Fury's "S.T.R.I.K.E. Anniversary" Costume, Phoenix's "Endsong" Costume, Kestrel's "S.T.R.I.K.E. Anniversary" Costume and Ultron's "What If?" Costume. A month-long event will put the Deathpool "S.T.R.I.K.E. Anniversary" costume up for grabs as well, along with the 6th Anniversary profile frame and 1 Diamond for Deathpool.

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Strike Force on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.