Best Teams in Marvel Strike Force

Ebony Maw

Thanos

Cull Obsidian

Corvus Glaive

Proxima Midnight

The Black Order was a fierce opponent in the MCU, and that doesn’t change in Marvel Strike Force, at all. One unique aspect of the Black Order is that each member (excluding Thanos) holds one or a few of the six Infinity Stones. Once you collect all members of the Black Order, Thanos will then activate his Infinity Gauntlet, also known as his “Empowered State”.

When this happens, your opponent should just forfeit. While Thanos is in his Empowered State, he is given a totally new set of attacks from the Infinity Stones, and can even throw a moon at the enemy team. That's right! A moon!

Here is the breakdown of which character has which Infinity Stone:

Corvus Glaive grants - Mind Stone Cull Obsidian provides - Power Stone Ebony Maw - Time, Reality, Soul Proxima Midnight - Space Stone

Granting Thanos all of the Infinity Stones is definitely the main highlight of this squad, but that isn’t all of the perks. Proxima Midnight boosts the Focus of all Black Order allies, by an additional 30%. On top of Proxima’s Focus boost, Corvus Glaive provides an additional 30% Extra Damage on all Black Order attacks.

Cull Obsidian is the tank of the squad, and should be eating most of your opponent's attacks, while keeping Thanos safe. Immediately, at the beginning of the match, Obsidian gives Thanos a Defense Up for two turns, removing all negative abilities from himself, and gaining Taunt. When Taunt is activated, it will force your opponent to only attack Cull Obsidian for two consecutive turns.

Lastly, if you somehow lose Thanos in battle, Ebony Maw is your second line of defense to secure the victory for you. When Ebony Maw spawns, he automatically uses his Passive ability, Envoy Of Thanos, which applies +2 Regeneration, +2 Death-Proof, and +2 Immunity to all Black Order allies. Outside of the boosts he offers, Ebony Maw also has a strong set of attacks.

For instance, Maw’s Ultimate ability, Forced Transfusion, steals 3% health from all enemies and redistributes it to all of his Black Order allies. The cool thing about this ability is that it bypasses any Heal Block that your enemy has activated! How awesome is that?! Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, this move gets repeated four more times throughout the match.

In simple words; the Black Order rocks. They are so fun to use, especially when Thanos activates the Infinity Gauntlet. It almost feels like you’re reliving the first time you saw Avengers: Endgame or Infinity War.