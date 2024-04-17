Marvel Strike Force adds Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse characters along with limited-time events in latest update

Peni Parker & Spy-Der are swinging by on April 26th

Welcome Peter B. Parker & Mayday, Spider-Man (Pavitr), and Peni Parker & Spy-Der

Clear challenge missions with the new characters

Newbies get a free Miles Morales character

Scopely is celebrating the hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film with plenty of themed additions to Marvel Strike Force, inviting you to welcome three new meta characters from the movie into the turn-based squad RPG. In particular, Peter B. Parker & Mayday, Spider-Man (Pavitr), and Peni Parker & Spy-Der will be joining the fray.

In the latest update to Marvel Strike Force, you can look forward to wielding Peter B. Parker's dual Origin traits of Bio and Skill as well as his healing abilities, while Spider-Man (Pavitr) is a powerful Brawler who can buff up your team with his significant Focus and Damage stats. Meanwhile, Peni Parker can cast Barrier on allies while gaining extra Damage if she has Barrier herself. You can expect Peni Parker & Spy-Der to drop on April 26th.

Along with these new characters come Challenge missions where you need to form a team of Spider-Society characters. You can also get your hands on a free Miles Morales character if you're new to the game - all you have to do is log in and you're golden.

By the way, does all that sound a tad overwhelming for you as a newbie? Why not take a gander at our Marvel Strike Force beginner's guide to help you get your feet wet?

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Strike Force on the App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.