Marvel Strike Force welcomes Deadpool and Wolverine with themed in-game events in latest update

Ready for a POOL party?

Grab the new Hotpool costume

Unlock Deadpool and Wolverine for free

Clear missions for in-game goodies

If you're already on the edge of your seat while waiting for arguably the most anticipated movie of the year, you'll be happy to know that Marvel Strike Force is kicking off the party early with a special Deadpool and Wolverine content update within the mobile RPG. In particular, you can join in on some sizzling summer fun as new movie-inspired additions join the fray, and with a new Hotpool costume to boot.

In the latest update to Marvel Strike Force, you can look forward to celebrating the "Most Legendary POOL Party on Nexus Earth" as you witness the Merc with a Mouth take over the Hellicarrier in Nick Fury's absence. Help Wade make his POOL Party a success from now until August 18th, with a variety of in-game events to unlock in exchange for costumes and other rewards.

There are four chapters to clear along with a new “Hotpool” costume to nab. Plus, you can also aim for the reactivation calendar so you can unlock Pandapool, and with the promo code "WADE", you can unlock Deadpool and Wolverine for free too.

Now, if you're only starting to get your feet wet and you're keen on hitting the ground running, why not take a look at our handy Marvel Strike Force beginner's guide to help you out?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Marvel Strike Force on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.