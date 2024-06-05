Marvel Strike Force lets you collect upgrade materials, milestone items and more in series of June events

Upgrade Old Man Logan and show 'em who's boss

Collect Cosmic Ghost Rider shards

Join the Sins of the Father event

Wield powerful superwomen from A-Force

Scopely is welcoming the month of June with a bang as Marvel Strike Force adds a slew of new events to the squad RPG. In particular, you can look forward to the new Battle Pass where Cosmic Ghost Rider shards are front and centre, as well as the Sins of the Father event where you can use your Campaign Energy to nab the Weapon X Helmet along with a shipment of Dog Tags.

Additionally, the latest update to Marvel Strike Force gives you the opportunity to score Gold and Old Man Logan's Awakened Ability Materials in the Mercs' Golden Bounty event. Meanwhile, you can join in on all the festivities of Pride Month where you can earn character shards of LGBTQ+ characters. Specifically, Coming Out milestone items will be available in the game, so eagle-eyed fans need to watch among nodes and milestone rewards to grab them while you can.

As for the Girl Power Quick Rumble event, the femme fatales of A-Force are in the spotlight - all you have to do is compete with A-Force characters to score more Dog Tags beginning June 7th.

Are you keen on assembling the best squad to maximise your firepower? Why not take a look at our guide on the best teams in Marvel Strike Force to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Marvel Strike Force on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

