Marvel Future Fight adds new costumes for four heroes in War of the Realms update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Marvel Future Fight, letting players get their hands on new content as inspired by the War of the Realms comic event. In particular, there will be four new uniforms to tinker around with, along with fresh tier upgrades and more.

In the latest update for Marvel Future Fight, you can look forward to donning Odin (AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC), Angela (Asgard’s Assassin), Malekith (War of the Realms) and Enchantress (War of the Realms) with new outfits. Plus, if you're new to the game, you can take advantage of fresh buffs to help fast-track your growth for a while, making sure you hit the ground running as soon as you start your game. You'll also find it easier to look for certain heroes that suit specific roles best with the new filter system in the guide.

Additionally, you can expect to welcome character tier upgrades for Odin as well as for Enchantress. And finally, characters can now enjoy new Awakened Skills, such as for Malekith and Ulik.

