Magical Girl, Superplanet's upcoming idle RPG is now open for pre-registration

Superplanet has just announced its next project, Magical Girl, which takes players on a broomstick-riding adventure across a fantasy world. The game sees players fill the shoes of a beautiful girl who engages in battles using magic. It is set to release on Android and iOS later this year, with pre-registrations currently open.

Magical Girl is the perfect game for otakus who are looking for a new anime waifu as players can dress up their character in loads of different costumes such as an archangel, bunny girl, or maid. Even the cute spirits around her can be decorated. Further customization is also available while combining magic and orbs, allowing players to really personalize every aspect of the title.

In terms of genre, Magical Girl is an idle RPG, which means progression continues regardless of playing. Gameplay is really simple and players don’t even have to worry about where to spend their hard-earned resources. The one-touch growth system takes care of it all. Offline rewards can be accumulated over a period of 24 hours.

New traits are constantly unlocked for the magical girl as her power level rises. In addition to that, the stronger she gets, the more growth items she’ll require to upskill herself. All these resources can be acquired from the nine available game modes. These battles will also be viewable and will get more vibrant as players progress through the game.

There’s no concrete launch date yet for Magical Girl but interested players can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play by clicking on their preferred link below. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and if you're looking to join a community of other gamers and want to stay updated on all the latest developments, follow Superplanet’s Facebook page.