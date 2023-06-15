Marvel Future Fight adds new character and costumes inspired by Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Netmarble has announced a web-slinging new update for Marvel Future Fight, letting players get their hands on a new character and fresh costumes as inspired by the film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The update adds a new world boss plus tier upgrades as well, so there's plenty to unpack this month within the mobile RPG.

In Marvel Future Fight, players can look forward to nabbing Spot as a new playable character, along with 3 new uniforms for everyone's favourite wall-crawler. Themed after the movie, these costumes include uniforms for Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

Additionally, the latest update adds the new World Boss: Legend - Kang the Conqueror with a difficulty level that's set at Legend VI. As for the new character tier upgrades, Spider-Man (Miles Morales) can now have Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill while Spider-Man 2099 can have Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill. And finally, Awakened Skill has been added as well, and this includes characters like SPOT and Scorpion.

