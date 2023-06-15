Update

Marvel Future Fight adds new character and costumes inspired by Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Marvel Future Fight

Netmarble has announced a web-slinging new update for Marvel Future Fight, letting players get their hands on a new character and fresh costumes as inspired by the film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The update adds a new world boss plus tier upgrades as well, so there's plenty to unpack this month within the mobile RPG.

In Marvel Future Fight, players can look forward to nabbing Spot as a new playable character, along with 3 new uniforms for everyone's favourite wall-crawler. Themed after the movie, these costumes include uniforms for Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

Additionally, the latest update adds the new World Boss: Legend - Kang the Conqueror with a difficulty level that's set at Legend VI. As for the new character tier upgrades, Spider-Man (Miles Morales) can now have Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill while Spider-Man 2099 can have Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill. And finally, Awakened Skill has been added as well, and this includes characters like SPOT and Scorpion.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can score the new character and the latest costumes by downloading Marvel Future Fight on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's newest additions.

