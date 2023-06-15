Marvel Snap releases new Conquest Battle Mode in latest update

Nuverse has just released an exciting new game mode on their popular card game, Marvel Snap. The latest update introduces Conquest, which is essentially a ranked mode. Players are tasked with ascending the ladder of success as they beat others and earn medals and exclusive rewards.

The Conquest mode in Marvel Snap has been divided into four tiers - Proving Grounds, Silver, Gold, and Infinity. Players will enter into a series of competitive runs, winning medals for each victory. As the player's success rate increases, the rewards will also grow.

Each Conquest tier provides a unique experience to players, posing challenges requiring the use of different skills. The difficulty also increases with higher ranks, with rewards varying between Medal and Tickets. These tiers will be available throughout the season with the exception of Infinity Conquest, which unlocks only in the final week of any given season.

This really ups the challenge quotient as players only have a week to battle it out on the ultimate stage. It’s a good idea to save up on all Infinity Tickets and splurge them in the end. Rewards are also something to look out for as winners will receive an Infinity Framed copy of their current Avatar as a reward. This is exclusively available through the Infinity Conquest.

In terms of format, Conquest employs Battle Mode for gameplay. It is slightly different from regular Snap as players fight over multiple rounds. Rather than Cubes being at stake, the winner of the round will determine how much damage is dealt to the other. The goal is to reduce to opponent’s health from ten to zero.

Medals are your spoils of victory and can be used in the shop, where new items will feature each week. Most of them can be bought only once and players making enough buys stand to win a bonus reward as well. Currently, players can enjoy a Spider-Versus-themed Medal Shop.

Download Marvel Snap now for free.