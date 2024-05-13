Marvel Future Fight continues 9th anniversary celebrations with the Sentry and the Challengers update

Loads of goodies to rake in as the birthday celebrations continue

Sentry joins as the first native tier-3 character

New costumes for several superheroes

Loads of rewards for logging in and completing quests

It’s a big year for Marvel Future Fight as Netmarble’s popular superhero fighter game turns nine. We’ve already had a month-long celebration, but the party doesn’t stop there. Get ready for the Sentry and the Challenges update, which carries forward the ninth-anniversary commemorations with a new hero, costumes, and tier upgrades for more characters.

The name of the latest Marvel Future Fight update makes it pretty clear who the new hero is. After receiving maximum votes in a poll, Sentry has become the first native Tier-3 character to join the action game. You can also quickly upgrade him to Tier-4 and get your hands on a new Striker Skill as well as the All-New Sentry uniform.

That’s not the only uniform joining MFF this month. The friends from work, Hulk and Thor, will show off their style with new threads. In addition, Ant-Man can be enhanced up to Tier-3 now alongside a new Ultimate Skill and uniform. Plus, Fandral, Volstagg, and Hogun all get new Awakened Skills to boost their power.

Your gameplay experience is also set to be elevated with this patch as greater Challenge rewards are added accompanied by more diversity in the Daily Trivia questions. Don’t sit on Alliance Battles either, as you can get yourself a tonne of rewards when you make new records in-game.

Before you go on, check out this Marvel Future Fight tier list of all the best superheroes!

The party doesn’t stop there as completing missions over the next few weeks will grant you more goodies, including a Tier-3 Character, a 9-Year Anniversary Comic Card, Potential Transcended Character, Tier-3 Advancement Ticket, and a Level 8 Potential Enhance Ticket.

Celebrate Marvel Future Fight’s ninth anniversary by downloading the game by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, head on over to the official website.