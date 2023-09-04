Marvel Future Fight adds Mutant Super Villain Omega Red along with new costumes and more in latest update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Marvel Future Fight, letting players get their hands on a new playable character on top of snazzy new uniforms and tier upgrades. Agents can expect to welcome Mutant Super Villain Omega Red to the fray, along with the Cable (Heart of Darkness), Stryfe (Classic), and Domino (Krakoa X-Force) uniforms.

In the latest update to Marvel Future Fight, you can look forward to experiencing new C.T.P. content along with its Reforge effects. The mobile RPG is also adding a Doctor Strange-themed card collection, as well as a free uniform try out system for Guide Quest. Meanwhile, Shadowland now offers a better reward system and a more convenient experience.

As for the character tier upgrades, you can enjoy goodies for Cable (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Stryfe (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Domino and Warpath have also been boosted with Awakened Skills.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on learning about the best characters to add to your roster, why not take a look at our Marvel Future Fight Tier List to see which ones to include in your lineup?

Ready for some X-Force goodness? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Future Fight on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.