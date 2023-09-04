Samurai Shodown launches onto iOS and Android as a Netflix exclusive

SNK has announced that Samurai Shodown, the studio's popular fighting game, is now available for mobile users to enjoy on iOS and Android via Netflix. The weapon-based title lets players take their pick from 27 characters as they fight for supremacy with optimised touch controls.

In Samurai Shodown, you can look forward to putting their own fighting prowess to the test in an online battle mode, all presented across gorgeous visuals and stunning animations as expected from a game that's been crafted with Unreal Engine 4.

"The console version of SAMURAI SHODOWN released in 2019, garnering immense support and acclaim from fighting game fans the world over. This helped it branch out into other platforms (including both PC and cloud-based versions). We’re positively delighted to now see SAMURAI SHODOWN make its way to iOS/Android as a Netflix mobile app. We hope you all enjoy the game’s intense, heart-stopping weapon-based combat on mobile devices as well!" says Yasuyuki Oda (Chief Producer).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Samurai Shodown on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's free to play exclusively for Netflix subscribers, so you can enjoy the game without pesky ads or predatory in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.