Marvel Future Fight will be giving away tons of in-game goodies leading up to its 7th-anniversary on April 30th

Netmarble is celebrating the epic 7th anniversary of Marvel Future Fight, giving players more reasons to join in on the festivities with unique items and special in-game goodies throughout the event. The hit mobile RPG's celebrations leading up to April 30th will include a special countdown event, and players can now pre-register for the anniversary on the official website.

In Marvel Future Fight's 7th-anniversary festivities, players can expect limited-time prizes and an exciting 7th Anniversary Countdown Event from April 9th to the 29th. Eager fans who simply log into the game throughout the limited-time event can score tons of in-game goodies such as a Tier-2 Advancement Ticket, Odin's Blessing Chest, a 4-star Artifact Chest plus up to a whopping 600 Crystals.

Meanwhile, the 7th Anniversary Celebration Event on April 30th itself will give away Tier-3 Character Selector, 7th Anniversary Comic Card, Tier-2 Character Selector, 700 Crystals, 2,200,000 of Gold and more. For more giveaways, use some of the MFF coupon codes, and in case you'd like to know what are the best heroes in Marvel Future Fight, consult our tier list.

If you're eager to join in on the festivities and give the game a go before the 7th-anniversary celebrations, you can download Marvel Future Fight on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook, or have a little sneak peek at the embedded clip from YouTube above to get a feel of the upcoming festivities. There's also a little preview of exclusive costumes inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which you can have a look at in the clip.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?