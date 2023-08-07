Marvel Contest of Champions adds Photon and Vox as playable characters within the mobile fighting game

Kabam has announced a new addition to the hit mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions, letting players wield the might of Monica Rambeau as she rages against the Super-Inhuman Vox. In particular, players can see the two new characters in all their glory with the all-new Champion Reveal Trailer "Vanishing Point".

In the latest update to Marvel Contest of Champions, you can look forward to getting to know Monica Rambeau a little better, with her past as a harbour patrol officer in the Navy and her super-heroic transformation into Photon after an encounter with some extra-dimensional energy. With her newfound abilities, Photon can convert her body mass into energy - she has even gone up against Galactus himself in the past.

As for the Vox, this genetically engineered race was created by the Kree from a brainwashed Inhuman, and their lack of humanity is what makes them extremely dangerous. If you're wondering which team synergies you should use for the game, why not take a look at our list of the best Marvel Contest of Champions teams?

You can start adding Photon to your roster on August 17th and Vox on August 31st, and if you're curious about all the nitty-gritty of the latest patch, you can check out the official release notes on the blog as well.

If you want to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.