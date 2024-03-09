Marvel Contest of Champions adds The Serpent and The Destroyer among other updates in latest patch

Squirrel Girl will go up against The Serpent and The Destroyer

Discover the backstory behind these Asgardian entities

Bug fixes and adjustments have been added as well

Kabam has announced two new Champions joining Marvel Contest of Champions this month, letting players welcome Asgardian entities to the mobile fighting game. In particular, you can look forward to witnessing The Destroyer and The Serpent enter the fray, adding to the 250 Champions you can use to boost your lineup.

In the latest update to Marvel Contest of Champions, you can expect to welcome The Serpent on March 14th, with The Destroyer joining in on March 28th. If you're curious about which heroes you should add to your roster, why not take a look at our MCoC team list to get an idea?

The Destroyer is crafted by the mighty All-Father Odin himself, and was supposed to fight against the Celestials when they became a threat to humanity. Now, on an unstoppable quest for power, Cul Borson, The Serpent, will be hunting for the potential represented by the World Tree in Asgard. With The Destroyer by his side, protecting the realm will be a hard-won battle - but Squirrel Girl won't let anything disturb the peace, not even a god.

Of course, the eldest son of Bor Burison won't go down without a fight - he's formidable enough that not even his brother Odin could kill him. Are you valiant enough - or foolish - to go up against the God of Fear himself?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official patch notes for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.