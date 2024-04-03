Marvel Contest of Champions expands its Spider-Verse with Spider-Punk and the Prowler's additions

It's the battle of the Hobies - who will win?

Two new characters will join in the Change the Record event

The Prowler will release in-game on April 11th, followed by Spider-Punk on the 25th

Main storyline expands with Act 8 Chapter 4

Take out your electric guitars because things are about to get rocking in the world of Marvel Contest of Champions. Kabam has just released a brand new update for the mobile superhero fighting game, bringing two characters from the Spider-verse - Spider-Punk and the Prowler. You can find them duking it out in the latest event, Change the Record.

Back in Marvel Contest of Champions’ Battlerealm, things seem to be working out great for Miles, Peter, and Gwen. Hence, they decide to bring more supes from the Spider-Verse. Spider-Punk quickly agrees but is secretly followed by the Prowler, who’s about to wreak havoc. Double trouble awaits you because the Prowler isn’t who you think it is.

Normally, when you think of the Prowler, you think of Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle. This time, things are a little different because the mantle is donned by Hobie Brown, a smart kid who turns to the dark side in an effort to regain control of his life. He eventually does change for the better, though, after realising the damage he could cause.

Why double trouble? Well, Spider-Punk, our hero, is also Hobie Brown. Known for beating the totalitarian President Norman Ozzy Osborn and the V.E.N.O.M. symbiote, our second Hobie is an absolute rockstar. With peace nearly attained, Spider-Punk rocks out with his guitar whenever he wants.

Spider-Punk and Prowler will be making their debut in-game soon, with Prowler arriving on April 11th and Spider-Punk swinging in on April 25th. They will be accompanied by Act 8 Chapter 4 of the game’s main storyline, which reveals Ouroboros’ quest to begin a Battlerealm-wide war. It is up to you to stop him and Glykhan and put an end to all this terror.

So, which Hobie Brown are you looking most forward to adding to your squad? Download Marvel Contest of Champions now for free.