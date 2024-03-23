Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates the premiere of X-Men '97 with new rewards and giveaways

Rewards and giveaways will be available during the show's first season.

Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating the premiere of the new animated series X-Men ’97 with a battle on Asteroid M. Developer Kabam is also providing new in-game rewards throughout season 1 of the show as part of the Marvel Contest of Champions X-Men ’97 celebration.

A new trailer was released on YouTube showing the Asteroid M brawl to announce the event. Among those featured in the trailer are Juggernaut, Wolverine and Magneto. Beyond the chance to win giveaways and earn new rewards through the Marvel Contest of Champions X-Men ’97 celebration, the developer has announced multiple updates to the game.

Recently, the Serpent joined the popular action game, and soon, his intimidatingly powerful armour, The Destroyer, will join him. This Asgardian’s thirst for power is insatiable and his special armour makes him an even more formidable foe. Find out if you have what it takes to take down The Serpent and the Destroyer when the armour joins the game on March 28th.

X-Magica is an epic adventure which launched at the beginning of the month and runs through June 5th. Throughout this story-driven event, you'll experience the hardships of the Mutants and Mystics as terrifying enemies threaten them.

Knull and his army of Symbiotes threaten the mutant island oasis of Krakoa. Meanwhile, Kingpin pulls off a heist at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Nightcrawler, Scarlet Witch and Magik attempt to build an alliance between the Mystics and the Mutants in hopes of thwarting both enemies together.

The Alliance War Showcase Quest is also new to the game. You’ll battle powerful defenders using Sugar Pill and Decay Tactics and Defender-Focused Masteries. You'll test your ability to defeat each talented defender the quest throws at you within the 2-hour time limit.

You can download Marvel Contest of Champions from Google Play or the App Store. To learn more and keep up with all the latest news, follow the game on Facebook, X (Twitter) or TikTok.