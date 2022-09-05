Marvel Contest of Champions' v36.2 update introduces She-Hulk's nemesis Titania and Victor von Doom's Infamous Iron Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding with the addition of new TV shows and movies. Things are set for a few years until a massive battle with Kang ensues. The mobile games side of Marvel is benefitting from this with the addition of new characters, villains, and storylines. Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions recently added She-Hulk to its roster after her show began on Disney+. Alongside this, the v36.2 update went live too, which further builds on this collab.

The update sees She-Hulk take on her arch nemesis, Titania. Looks like the villain has joined hands with The Champion to unleash chaos in Battlerealm. Jennifer Walters has no choice but to enter the green form and put an end to Titania’s madness. And to do this she enlists the help of an uncanny character – the Infamous Iron Man. These two new characters have been added to the game as Champions as well.

Let’s start with She Hulk’s ally on this mission – the Infamous Iron Man, who isn’t Tony Stark, but is actually the crazy villain Victor von Doom! After Tony entered a comatose state, Doom decided to take on his mantle and fight the bad guys, and help the world. Of course, his past never allowed any of the heroes to trust him, but he continued to do good. Titania is the product of, funnily enough, Doom’s mad science experiments. Mary MacPherran, a scrawny woman, was subjected to Victor’s tests and was transformed into an indestructible villain.

It looks like this changed version of Doom will have to rectify his mistakes and help She-Hulk beat her nemesis, which he created himself. The Infamous Iron Man and She-Hulk take on Titania and The Champion in what is being termed Grudge Match.

Participate in this battle by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions now for free. For more information about the v36.2 update, check out the official patch notes.