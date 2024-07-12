Marvel Contest of Champions adds Patriot and The Leader to growing roster in latest update

Keep The Raft from descending into chaos

Patriot arrives on July 18th

The Leader will join on August 1st

Balance adjustments and bug fixes have been added

Kabam has announced an exciting new update for Marvel Contest of Champions, welcoming the hero Patriot to the mobile fighter. Of course, to add one of the bad guys to the fray as well, supervillain The Leader will also be joining the fight, with the former buffing up the lineup on July 18th and the latter on August 1st.

In the latest update to Marvel Contest of Champions, you can look forward to discovering how you can navigate the treacherous terrain of the Battlerealm’s premier prison facility called The Raft. With Gamma Radiation levels at an all-time high, it's only a matter of time before things descend into chaos. Thankfully, Elijah Bradley a.k.a. Patriot is on the scene - but can you keep yourself safe from the manipulations of The Leader and his genius-level intellect?

Nobody said saving the world would be easy, after all.

The latest update also adds welcome bug fixes, as well as balance adjustments to keep the gameplay fair and enjoyable for everyone. The X-Magica Showcase and Spring of Sorrow Gauntlet are also available, which you can learn more about from the official blog post.

Want to know which characters you should add to your roster? Why not have a look at our tier list to get an idea? In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Marvel Contest of Champions on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.