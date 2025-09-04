Total War Empire takes you on the Warpath in the all-new A New World expansion

Totality

Total War: Empire brings a host of new minor factions in A New World

44 new factions are now open to be played, with their own distinct traits

Meanwhile, the Late Start and Warpath campaigns offer whole new experiences for veterans

Feral Interactive's mobile ports have always been of an exceptional quality, and their Total War ports are no different. Now, Total War: Empire, a much-maligned entry that's gained a cult following, is getting a major expansion. A New World arrives on September 18th and opens up even more factions to play, as well as offering two new campaigns.

The first of these campaigns is the rather straightforward Late Start Campaign. Seeing you taking on the role of the empires of 1783 as the Age of Revolution dawns, it's all about holding together your world-spanning empire rather than establishing it.

But if you'd prefer to kick out the colonisers than do the colonising, there's the Warpath campaign. Featuring five historical native American factions, you'll fight it out in a single theatre to establish your dominance over North America and maybe, just maybe, drive the invaders back into the sea too.

New players in the great game

For longtime Total War players, the news that the total number of factions has been boosted by a whopping 44 (bringing the total to 55) will be welcome if long overdue. While many of these minor factions may not have the depth of the core 11, for challenge runs, there's nothing quite like taking the Italian states from squabbling cities to a veritable new nation of their own.

And don't get it twisted, many of these nations have their own distinct traits, events and more. So if you want to take another crack at world domination from the most humble of beginnings, September 18th is the time to do so.

