Draconia Saga adds a new weapon and autumn festivities in latest update

Witness Aethermist in fall

Star Moon Wand Draco Weapon coming soon via Armament Gacha

Martial Season event runs until Oct 8th with training rewards

Golden October celebration brings a Facebook giveaway event

Draconia Saga has just rolled out its latest update, and there’s plenty to dig into if you’re ready to sharpen your claws and head back into Aethermist. The biggest arrival is the Star Moon Wand, a Draco Weapon coming soon through the Armament Gacha Machine. You’ll need to be at least level 91 to pull for it, but the transformation promises a power boost to match.

The update also refreshes the Adventurer’s Tale with the new Drakite Rebirth theme, adding more stories to Draconia Saga. Pile up those rebirths and you’ll walk away with some impressive rewards that make the effort worth it.

Seasonal events are also making their way into the spotlight with the launch of the Martial Season. Running through October 8th, the limited-time event throws in everything from Armament and Drakite to Pogley and Dracomount goodies. You’ll need to be at least level 60 to get involved.

If you’re looking for a quicker boost, the Armament Wish Gift pack is now available during the event window for characters over level 80. It’s stocked with 30 Armament Gacha Coins and can be claimed daily during the event period.

Wondering who to pick to complete the new quests? Here’s our Draconia Saga tier list and tips about Drakites and gameplay!

October further brings a seasonal flair with the Golden October: Bounty of Harvest and Adventure celebration. The event paints Aethermist in autumn colours, from maple syrup bottling Pogleys to baskets of moonlight pumpkins. All you have to do is share the official Facebook post and you’ll have a shot at one of the thirty $10 gift codes.

And if that wasn’t enough, the update tweaks housing too, raising the placement cap for the Waterside Petals decor series. As a bonus, everyone gets 200 Lazulites as compensation for downtime. You can also get yourself some freebies by redeeming these Draconia Saga codes!

Download Draconia Saga now for free.