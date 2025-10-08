The official Wheel of Time digital CCG changes name to Heroes and Forsaken

No more Randland

The official Wheel of Time CCG has been renamed to Heroes and Forsaken

It will still cover the vibrant, epic fantasy saga of the Wheel of Time series

The release date has also been pushed back to Q1 2026

Known for its vast epic fantasy storyline, the Wheel of Time is a series that has a devoted fanbase. It's no surprise then that developer Whitsteen chose to dive in and try to recreate the magic of the book series in a new digital CCG, one which has had a bit of a rename as of today.

Previously known as Battle for Randland, Witsteen have renamed the upcoming release to Heroes and Forsaken: The Wheel of Time Digital Card Game. While it may be a bit unwieldy, it's undoubtedly a lot more accurate and more likely to grab fans' attention.

Admittedly, I was a little bit critical when we first covered this. I saw it as a bit of a lacklustre project for such a storied franchise. However, it is very heartening to see that the developer has taken community feedback on board, even if it is in a small way.

Wheels within wheels

There is still that spectre of the seemingly AI-generated art, of course, but given the efforts to address feedback, I would hope this is something else that'll change in future. And plenty of the newly shown key art does look much more refined. The name itself stands out a lot more for those who might not be familiar with the series background but may have heard about it in passing.

The release window for Heroes and Forsaken has also been pushed back a bit. Fans can now expect to get their hands on the official Wheel of Time digital CCG in Q1 2026, a release window that hopefully means we'll be getting a very polished version of this release.

There's plenty of competition they'll have to deal with, however.