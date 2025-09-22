Godforge wraps its 'Alpha Wave' with over 36,000 players getting a sneak peek

Fire up the forge

Godforge, the upcoming hero collector RPG, has wrapped its alpha wave

The latest cycle saw over 36,000 players jump on board

Now, the top seven will receive an invite to the exclusive unveiling of a memorial diorama next year

One upcoming release that's caught our eye here at PG is that of Godforge. This upcoming hero collector RPG from Fateless has just wrapped up 'alpha wave', with the third cycle seeing over 36,000 players try Godforge out before it's set to release in 2026.

The heavy community participation shouldn't be surprising to those of you who've been following Godforge. Development studio Fateless has put a heavy emphasis on consulting the community, soliciting feedback on changes, and crowdfunding has helped make Godforge a reality.

This extends to their latest show of gratitude, in which the top seven players will join the Fateless team in Las Vegas next year. The team will attend the official unveiling of a new miniature diorama crafted by miniatures and sculpting enthusiast Squidmar, immortalising the team that made it through with the highest overall score.

Godforsaken

It's definitely not unusual for a studio or developer to put forward the idea that they're putting their community first. But in the case of Godforge, it seems to be sincere, if only because of how much investment the community has put into the game in turn.

And while the idea of a hero collector based around ancient mythology (Smite, anyone?) isn't wholly new or different, from everything we've seen of Godforge, it looks to be shaping up to be one to watch. With players having gotten at least 355,000 hours of gameplay in and secured 12.5 million victories, I've no doubt that there'll be plenty of info and feedback for Godforge to include ahead of its planned 2026 release date.

Godforge'll certainly have a lot in the way of competition. So it'll be interesting to see how it measures up. Want to find out what I mean? Well, check out our list of the best RPGs for Android in 2025!