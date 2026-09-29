Marblebound brings fast, flashy marble-shooting action to mobile

Marblebound, the ricocheting puzzle shooter, is out now on iOS and Android

Collect adorable creatures and use their abilities to blast enemies with marbles

Defeat bosses, collect new marbles and progress in this flashy, fast-paced action puzzler

While some of the big news today includes the upcoming launch of Monster Hunter Outlanders, there are other interesting new releases to keep an eye on. And wouldn't you know it, Marblebound, the mix of character-collector and ricochet shooter, has just released on iOS and Android.

Marblebound is a suitable flashy little puzzle shooter where you play as creatures fighting off evil monsters with the aid of, well, marbles. These marbles function as collectibles as well, and are launched around the battlefield, hitting enemies and inflicting different effects. Striking a teammate's now-static marble will also activate different effects, adding an element of strategy.

Bound in marble

Marblebound is a pretty straightforward game. You collect new champions, all shown as adorable, 'radical'-looking creatures and use their different marble-based abilities to clear each level. It's adorably simplistic, but not without a few flaws in the gem.

For one, the art seems to swing between obviously human-made and having more than a few hints of AI to it. And if it isn't AI, then it simply borders on the generic, which is a shame because I can see a creature collector like this really being interesting if the characters stood out a bit more.

But if you are willing to give it a go, Marblebound looks to have a pretty solid core gameplay loop, and plenty of collectible elements with the characters and marbles. And while I can't vouch for how fun the puzzles are without having played it, from what the trailer shows, it looks like a decently fast-paced, tactical experience!

Looking for more strategic puzzles to put your brain to the test? Well, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some choice picks to get your brain cells rubbing together.