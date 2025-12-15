Maneater makes its human-masticating debut on iOS and Android today

Masticating means biting, by the way

Maneater is out now on iOS and Android

Jump into the fins of a vicious shark bent on revenge

Hunt down your prey, grow bigger, stronger and deadlier as you stalk the water

Ah, sharks, are they merciless eating machines or misunderstood animal inhabitants of the beautiful ocean? Whatever your judgment, we all know that sharks kick ass. And in Maneater, available to purchase on iOS and Android, kicking ass is exactly what you'll be doing. That and chowing down on humans, of course.

When your mother is murdered by deranged TV shark hunter Scaly Pete, it's up to you to grow from simple pup to remorseless revenge-extracting apex predator. To do so, you'll need to stalk the waterways of various regions based on the Gulf Coast, from swamps to sandy shores and the open sea.

From there, you'll chow down on humans as well as other animals in your attempt to evolve into a massive mutant megashark. Not only that, but you'll find plenty in the way of bizarre upgrades that give you everything from electric spikes to bone armour, all with the end goal of exacting revenge.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...

Whatever your opinion on the idea of how sharks are depicted in media, Maneater taps into that primal urge to become an apex ocean predator. And it does it all in campy fashion that makes sure to soften the edges of what would otherwise be a pretty grim concept all around.

For only $9.99 you can dive into Maneater for yourself (quite literally) and explore the vast array of biomes, taking on humans both victim and vicious. And if you're not sure, you can always try-before-you-buy to see whether the ocean life is for you.

In the meantime, if you want to check out other top releases on mobile, why not dig into our still-growing list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) for our best picks from the last year.