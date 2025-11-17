Maneater has you opening your jaws wide for shark-centric action on iOS and Android

Watch out boy, he'll chew you up

Maneater is coming to mobile courtesy of porting team HandyGames

Originally developed by Tripwire Interactive it sees you step into the fins of a killer shark

Evolve, hunt and chow down on tasty, tasty humans to become bigger and badder

What's the deadliest creature in the ocean? Trick question, it's humans. Well, okay, sharks are pretty deadly. But don't let me trot out that old chestnut about you being more likely to be killed by lightning or cows than by a shark. Instead, enjoy the brutal action of Maneater coming to iOS and Android later this year!

Ever since Jaws hit cinemas at the close of the 70s, sharks have had something of a publicity drought. And while sharks are safe enough as long as you don't provoke them, the mental image of a remorseless eating machine has stuck around long enough to take on a life of its own.

Cue: Maneater. Tripwire Interactive's take on the brutal, bloody action of a shark-attack film. Where you'll progress from mere shark pup to massive mega-shark as you evade the clutches of a deranged shark hunter and chow down on those tasty, tasty land mammals.

You ever played Maneater on mobile, Mr Hooper?

Maneater itself is a riff on some of the Jaws spinoff releases that have a special place in the hearts of many gamers. Offering a try-before-you-buy model, you'll be able to jump into the jaws of the titular Maneater and try out the fast-paced arcade-style gameplay for yourself.

Maneater offers a surprising amount of depth for something which, on the surface (hah, sea puns), is a pretty one-note concept. But between upgrading your shark with novel evolutions and a full-fledged storyline to keep you engrossed, there's plenty of reasons to check in on Maneater when it's set to release this December.

