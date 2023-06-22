MagiCraze, a new anime PvP puzzler, launches onto mobile

Indie developer Bestman has launched their latest project: an oddball PvP puzzle game with anime aesthetics titled MagiCraze. This new take on the puzzle genre sees you competing against three other players in a few different colour-matching and mathematical puzzles, attempting to solve yours before anyone else does.

MagiCraze was a quiet release without much fanfare, likely due to the small team behind it, but it does present quite a few unique mechanics that are sure to interest any fan of the puzzle genre. The presentation deserves some notes here, utilizing a sort of carnival-esque theme with anime visuals to create a stylish game full of flair and charm in spades.

Gameplay-wise, it’s a relatively simple premise. You’ll start a match, against either real-world enemy players or AI opponents, and from there you’ll choose both a character and one of four puzzle styles. The four currently available are a Peggle-like colour-matching shooting game, a simple match-3 style one, a Threes!-like one, and a chain-based one too. There are different options for each style of player so the replayability is nigh endless!

Add in the fact that there’s also a story mode that will expand upon the setting a bit more and allow you to learn more about each character as well as practice your skills with each different type of puzzle, and there’s a lot to like here.

With that carnival theming of the setting, there’s some excellent brassy music too that will keep you excited and at the top of your game as you try to bring down your foes in a battle of speed and puzzle-solving abilities!

you can currently download MagiCraze for free