Kloot Arena lets you duke it out in fast-paced battles to climb up the ranks, out now on iOS and Android

Itatake has announced that Kloot Arena, the studio's online PvP battle arena, is out now on iOS and Android. The game lets players duke it out against each other in turn-based battles across fast-paced matches.

In Kloot Arena, players can climb up the ranks of the leaderboards by putting their strategic prowess and combat skills to the test against other players across the globe. Various rewards are up for grabs for the toughest combatants, and players can collect stars as they rise up through the leagues for the ultimate bragging rights.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on proving your might and mettle against other players all over the world, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games for Android devices?

The game also features a variety of characters that players can customise to their liking. Looking hella cool aside, these customisations can also upgrade and evolve the characters to level up their abilities, letting players unleash powerful attacks against their foes in the arena.

Players can expect continuous updates as well, along with intuitive controls and unique battle masks to collect. If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Kloot Arena on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.