Magician Lord, the classic side-scrolling adventure, releases onto the ACA NeoGeo Library

Another 90’s classic is on the way to mobile courtesy of the ACA NeoGeo Library. This time around, mobile gamers will be able to enjoy the wonderfully charming 2D side-scrolling adventure Magician Lord, where you’ll control the magician Elta on his quest to save the world from an ancient evil.

In case you haven’t stayed caught up, the ACA NeoGeo Library is essentially an emulation platform for phones that has allowed players to access old classics like Fatal Fury or, most recently, KOF 95. While most of the releases have been fighting game related, they do often release old bullet hell games or, in the case of Magician Lord, 2D side-scrollers from the SNES era. This has been a wonderful addition to mobile, as it’s allowed a lot of modern gamers to play legendary titles, each enhanced with quality-of-life upgrades like save states.

As for Magician Lord specifically, you’ll know what you’re in for if you’ve played the older Castlevania games or even something like Battle Toads, though maybe not quite as hard. You’ll be navigating castles, villages, and more all while wielding magical abilities to take down monsters and eventually rescue the world. It’s a bit of a cult classic, less popular than a lot of contemporaries, but absolutely still worth your time if you enjoy this era of gaming.

And if you’re looking for other NeoGeo Library releases, you can check out the full catalogue on their official website. It’s stocked to the brim with a bunch of really great older games that are worth a look, and all of them are enhanced with features that make them a bit less obtuse and difficult, as was the staple of 90s games.

In the meantime, if you’d like to give Magician Lord a shot, you can find it for $3.99 on both the App Store and Google Play.