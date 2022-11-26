Magic and Legend: Time Knights is an action platformer that's out now on Game Boy and Game Boy Color

The Retro Room Games has announced the official release of Magic and Legend: Time Knights, letting players embark on a nostalgic pixel-art quest to save the world from evil aliens hell-bent on taking over the world. Out now on Game Boy and Game Boy Color, the action platformer offers a truly retro experience across five levels.

In Magic and Legend: Time Knights, players will follow the tale of the titular heroes as they travel through time to fight off malevolent invaders. Both Magic and Legend feature their own unique set of abilities, letting players experiment with the right tactics and get a feel of the playstyle that suits them best. Of course, in case they can't make up their minds (because both are equally fun to use), they can always switch between the two characters at any time on the fly.

Based on the official trailer, there appears to be a bonus stage as well, along with five vastly different levels for players to tinker around with. The game is available for players to purchase in its original cartridge form, with a box that stays true to the other titles on the console. It also comes with a detailed manual.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can buy Magic and Legend: Time Knights on the official website for $42.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best retro games on Android?