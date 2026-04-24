Mahjong Soul teams up with Sword Art Online for a special collaboration

Mahjong Soul is set to team up with the hit anime series Sword Art Online

Grab exclusive limited-time collab characters during the event period

And explore both a new mode and a collab story with your favourite characters

Ah, mahjong, the game for people who feel that chess is too straightforward and simplistic. But this complex game of matching tiles has nonetheless captured the imagination of many generations, not least via mobile versions such as Mahjong Soul. And as we usually do with any mobile puzzler, it's the latest collaboration that we're taking a look at today!

This time around, Mahjong Soul is teaming up with Sword Art Online for a brand-new collaboration running until May 12th. The collaboration will feature key, fan-favourite characters drawn from the hit series, such as Kirito, Asuna, Sinon and Leafa.

Sword Art Online will need little introduction to anime fans. But for Mahjong Soul players, this'll likely be the first time they run into the world of the popular anime series, which sees ace MMORPG player Kirito trapped alongside thousands of others inside the virtual game Sword Art Online.

Koi-koi

These Sword Art Online Azure Expanse outfits will be available only during the collaboration period, alongside exclusive, themed SAO decorations, including tile backs and a portrait frame to let you customise your virtual mahjong set.

You'll also want to dive in and have a look at the limited-time match mode Vulture's Deal, too, which features an interesting twist on regular mahjong gameplay and, as you might expect, plenty of goodies to grab as well.

Finally, even if you're just checking in, it's worth having a look at the new collab story, which sees your favourite SAO characters arrive in the world of Mahjong Soul.

But, if mahjong is a bit too complicated for you, you may be looking for other options to enjoy this weekend that still put your brains to the test. In which case, why not dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks in the genre?