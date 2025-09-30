m00m world is a cosy cyberpunk adventure coming soon to iOS and Android

Join the resistance

Build and decorate container homes and hang out with your friends

Collect rare avatar fashion items that also arrive at your doorstep

Releasing on iOS and Android on October 9th

m00m world is ready to open its doors in a few days, inviting you into a cosy cyberpunk universe that mixes community, creativity, and just a touch of rebellion. Built from the world of the hit webcomic, this social MMO lets you decorate futuristic shipping container homes, hang out with friends, and take on quests against the shadowy F8 Corporation. It’s part chill hangout, part sci-fi adventure, and all about expression.

m00m world works on a simple principle: your space reflects who you are. You’ll build and design your own container home, which doubles as a hub for chat and connection. These homes aren’t just digital dollhouses - they’re canvases where you and your friends can create a cosy corner in a neon-lit dystopia. And when you’re not redecorating, there are plenty of quests, mini-games, and events to keep you busy.

One of the most intriguing features is the Digital Double system. When you collect rare clothing or accessories for your avatar, you also receive the same item in real life. Think alien-inspired bags, shirts, or even figurines delivered to your doorstep - a neat bridge between the digital and physical worlds that makes your fashion choices feel extra tangible.

Beyond the style, m00m world also doubles as a community project. You'll vote on story directions, contribute to the expanding sci-fi audio and comic series, and maybe even see your input shape the next chapter. With proximity chat, cross-platform play, and regular content updates promised, it's a living world that grows alongside its players.

m00m world is set to release on iOS and Android on October 9th. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.