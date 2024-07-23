Machinika: Atlas tasks you with exploring an alien vessel across a 3D puzzler, now open for pre-orders

Explore Saturn's moon as a researcher

Put your logic and observation skills to the test

Choose touch controls or use your controller to play

Pre-order now to get first dibs

Plug In Digital has announced that Machinika: Atlas, the studio's 3D puzzler that follows Machinika: Museum, is now open for pre-orders on iOS and Android. The indie title thrusts you into a sci-fi world where you'll have to navigate a crashed alien ship as a museum researcher.

Machinika: Atlas is titled after Saturn's moon where you'll begin your research. You'll need to make sure your logic is on point given the nature of the puzzles - thankfully, the brainteasers offer intuitive controls that will help you focus on the challenge at hand rather than fumble around with clunky UIs.

You'll also have to put your observation skills to the test here as you uncover the truth behind the alien vessel. And to enjoy the game even further, you can choose to tap away with touch controls or take advantage of the full controller support as a cherry on top.

Manipulate interesting devices and discover the inner workings of strange new machinations. What exactly happened here, and do you have what it takes to solve every enigma that comes your way?

If that sounds like something that's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzlers on iOS to get your fill?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Machinika: Atlas on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with a one-time purchase to unlock it in full, with an expected launch date of October 7th. Do take that with a grain of salt though, as these things often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.